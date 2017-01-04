Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Still game-time call Wednesday

Wade (knee) is still being viewed as a game-time decision in advance of Wednesday's tilt with the Cavaliers, Vince Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

The Bulls have announced no change on Wade's status from what they offered Tuesday, but the veteran guard did do light activity at the team's morning shootaround and noted that his swollen left knee has made shown some improvement. Wade plans to test the knee out in warmups before a determination is reached on his status, but with the Bulls off the schedule until Saturday following Wednesday's game, the team could err on the side of caution and hold him out for additional rest.