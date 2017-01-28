Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Struggles against former teammates

Wade managed a team-high 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes in Friday's 100-88 loss against the Heat.

Wade has alternated solid point totals and poor performances over his past six outings. Despite the struggles, his .417 field goal percentage (48-115 FG) is about right on par with his season averages. Despite a little shakiness, he remains a solid fantasy play.