Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will come off bench Friday vs. Heat
Wade will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After Wade and Jimmy Butler had harsh words for their teammates following Wednesday's 119-114 loss to the Hawks, the Bulls elected to fine the pair, along with reserve point guard Rajon Rondo, who later sounded off on Wade and Butler's comments a day later in an Instagram post. Wade and Butler will also be demoted to the second unit to begin Friday's contest, but it should only result in a minor hit to their usual playing time counts. Paul Zipser and Doug McDermott will start in place of Wade and Butler, respectively, in what's expected to be only a one-game demotion.
