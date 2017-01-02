Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will not play Monday
Wade will not play Monday against the Hornets due to swelling in his knees.
Wade's shot and production both suffered over his last few games, so the Bulls will give him a night to rest Monday. Doug McDermott will replace Wade in the lineup Monday night, but his stay there could be brief, as according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, Wade is not expected to need and MRI and could return to action Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Scores 20 points in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Expected to play in back-to-back set•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play Friday vs. Pacers•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Migraine causes vision issues,•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Leads Bulls with 21 vs. Indiana•