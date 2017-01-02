Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will not play Monday

Wade will not play Monday against the Hornets due to swelling in his knees.

Wade's shot and production both suffered over his last few games, so the Bulls will give him a night to rest Monday. Doug McDermott will replace Wade in the lineup Monday night, but his stay there could be brief, as according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, Wade is not expected to need and MRI and could return to action Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola