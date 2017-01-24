Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play both ends of back-to-back

Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that the team plans to have Wade available for both Tuesday's game against the Magic and Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

Wade has sat out for one game in four of the Bulls' other back-to-back sets this season, but he did play in both legs of the team's most recent back-to-back set over the weekend, logging 20 minutes Friday against the Hawks and 35 minutes Saturday against the Kings. It's possible that Wade's playing time could be limited a bit either Tuesday or Wednesday, though the likelihood of the veteran suiting up in all four of the Bulls' games this week should make him an easy lineup choice for season-long fantasy owners. Wade is averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game in January, but is shooting just 38.1 percent from the field.