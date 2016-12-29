Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play Friday vs. Pacers

Wade's migraine has subsided and he's good to go for Friday's game against the Pacers, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

Wade was forced from Wednesday's game against the Nets, as he was dealing with a severe migraine that was causing him to lose some of his vision. However, after some time off for rest, it appears he's over the ailment and fully expected to play in both games of the Bulls' upcoming back-to-back set. Look for Wade to take on his normal role in the starting lineup and he's not expected to be limited in any way.