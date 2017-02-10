Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play Friday vs. Suns

Wade (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Suns, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Though he sat out Wednesday's loss to the Warriors and missed Thursday's practice due to an upper-respiratory illness, Wade was present for shootaround Friday, and apparently performed adequately enough for the Bulls to sign off on his return. Even so, Wade indicated he still isn't 100 percent recovered from the illness, according to Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago, so the former All-Star might not necessarily make for an appealing DFS play, even with Jimmy Butler (heel) questionable to play. Wade's return to the lineup should at least result in Paul Zipser (ankle) moving back to the bench.