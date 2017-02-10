Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play Friday

Wade (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Suns, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Wade was active at shootaround, and while he says he still isn't 100 percent, he's over enough of his illness to give it a go Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game against the Warriors. Jimmy Butler (heel) remains questionable, but with Wade returning, at least either Paul Zipser or Michael Carter-Williams will return to the bench against Phoenix and take on a lesser role as a reserve.