Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play Monday, sit out Tuesday

Wade will play in Monday's game against the Thunder, but is expected to sit out Tuesday against the Wizards for rest purposes, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In an effort to preserve Wade's legs, the Bulls have been holding him out of half of certain back-to-back sets at various points throughout the season, but this will be the first time since Dec. 3 that he'll rest for one half of consecutive games. Considering that Wade recently dealt with knee soreness and the Bulls are in the midst of a stretch of five games in seven days, it's probably a wise move for the Bulls to hold the 34-year-old out Tuesday in an effort to preserve him for the long haul. The veteran should at least be on tap for a full workload Monday, and could even take on more usage than normal in the contest, as Jimmy Butler (illness) missed morning shootaround and is far from guaranteed to suit up against the Thunder.