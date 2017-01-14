Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play Saturday, sit Sunday vs. Grizzlies

Wade will sit out the second night of a back-to-back Sunday versus the Grizzlies, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

This does not come as a surprise, as the Bulls have opted to rest Wade during back-to-backs often this season. Jerian Grant got the start at shooting guard the last game that Wade sat out, and will presumably do so again. Denzel Valentine should also be in line for an increased workload with Wade out.