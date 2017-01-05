Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play Wednesday vs. Cavaliers

Wade (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Wade missed Monday's game against the Hornets due to some swelling in both of his knees, but after a few days off for rest, he appears to be good to go. He should take on his normal role in the starting lineup at shooting guard and isn't expected to be on any sort of minutes restrictions, although it wouldn't be surprising if coach Fred Hoiberg monitored his playing time closely.