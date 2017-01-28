Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will return to starting lineup Sunday

Wade will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Nick Friedell of ESPN Chicago reports.

Both Wade and Jimmy Butler were brought off the bench for disciplinary reasons Friday against Miami, but coach Fred Hoiberg said he'll revert back to his usual starting five Sunday. Wade and Butler will start at shooting guard and small forward, respectively, while Jerian Grant is expected to get the nod at point guard.

