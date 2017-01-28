Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will return to starting lineup Sunday
Wade will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Nick Friedell of ESPN Chicago reports.
Both Wade and Jimmy Butler were brought off the bench for disciplinary reasons Friday against Miami, but coach Fred Hoiberg said he'll revert back to his usual starting five Sunday. Wade and Butler will start at shooting guard and small forward, respectively, while Jerian Grant is expected to get the nod at point guard.
More News
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Struggles against former teammates•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will come off bench Friday vs. Heat•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Scores 33 on second leg of back-to-back•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Will play both ends of back-to-back•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Bounces back with team-high 30 points in Saturday win•
-
Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Held to four points in 20 minutes•