Bulls' Dwyane Wade: X-ray results come back negative Sunday
X-rays on Wade's injured right wrist came back negative Sunday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Wade was held out of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves after he experienced swelling in his right wrist earlier in the day, stemming from a hard fall to the court in Friday's loss to the Suns. While X-rays have cleared Wade of any structural damage, he could still require an MRI on Monday as the Bulls look to determine the extent of his setback. Denzel Valentine and Doug McDermott figure to benefit from some extended run if Wade is unable to play in the Bulls' next game Tuesday against the Raptors.
