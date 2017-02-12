Bulls' Dwyane Wade: X-ray results negative Sunday

Wade (wrist) had his X-ray results come back negative Sunday, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Wade's status for Sunday's tilt was downgraded to out as he experienced swelling prior to tipoff, and it was decided that he would undergo X-rays to determine if he had a fracture. Fortunately for Wade and the Bulls, the results were negative, so he may have a chance of playing Tuesday against the Raptors. For Sunday's contest however, look for Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine to assume most of Wade's minutes, as Jimmy Butler (heel), Paul Zipser (ankle), and Nikola Mirotic (back) are also out for the contest.