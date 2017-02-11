Canaan (toe) is available to play during Friday's tilt against the Suns, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Canaan has been in and out of the Bulls rotation all season, and with team fully healthy, minus Paul Zipser (ankle), it seems doubtful that he'll see significant minutes Friday. When he does play, he averages 5.6 points on 38.0 percent shooting across 18.3 minutes per game.