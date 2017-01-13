Canaan (coach's decision) didn't play in Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Knicks.

The Bulls were missing Jimmy Butler and Denzel Valentine due to illness Thursday, but the return of Dwyane Wade from a one-game absence for rest was enough to knock Canaan out of the rotation. Once Butler and Valentine are healthy again, Canaan's path to playing time will become only more difficult. After averaging 20.7 minutes per game and appearing in each of the Bulls' first 22 contests, Canaan has seen the court in only six of the last 18 contests, averaging 10.7 minutes.