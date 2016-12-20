Canaan was limited to no points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across five minutes in a 113-82 loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Canaan saw a 27-minute workload Dec. 13 against the Timberwolves, but has otherwise barely held down a rotation spot over the last five games, logging a combined 17 minutes in two of those other games and not playing at all in two of them. The fact that he saw such limited run Monday in a contest the Bulls led by 35 at halftime illustrates the minimal role he figures to occupy off the bench going forward. It appears coach Fred Hoiberg is content to run out Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine as his preferred backup options on the wing.