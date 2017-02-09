Bulls' Isaiah Canaan: Questionable for Friday
Canaan missed Thursday's practice with a sprained toe and is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's unclear exactly when Canaan picked up the injury, but he was held out of Thursday's practice, so it's clearly giving him some significant discomfort. He'll continue to receive treatment overnight with the hope of being cleared for Friday, although we'll likely have to wait until after the team's morning shootaround before getting a final word on his availability.
