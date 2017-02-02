Canaan finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) with an assist and a rebound in seven minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 128-100 win against the Thunder.

It was Canaan's first action since Dec. 10, as he has been buried deep on the bench. The Bulls won this game in a blowout and rested key personnel, allowing Canaan to get into the game. He has very little fantasy appeal due to a logjam in the backcourt. It likely will take a trade or injury to one of the guards in front of him on the depth chart to get him back into a regular role.