Bulls' Isaiah Canaan: Will start Game 5 vs. Celtics
Canaan will start at point guard in Wednesday's Game 5 against Boston, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.
Canaan didn't play in the first three games of Chicago's playoff series against the Celtics, but he played 34 minutes on Sunday, scoring 13 points to go along with two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. His move to the starting lineup means that Jerian Grant will move to the bench after starting in Games 3 and 4. Look for Canaan to have a large role once again now that he'll join the starting five. It remains unclear if Grant, Canaan, or Rajon Rondo (thumb) will start at point guard in Game 6.
