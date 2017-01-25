Grant is expected to remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Grant moved into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Orlando and finished with a modest seven points and three rebounds with no assists in 20 minutes of action. In what's been a fluid point guard rotation, Rajon Rondo played 15 minutes as Grant's backup, while previous starter, Michael Carter-Williams, was a surprising DNP-CD. Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated that he'll stick with Grant in the backcourt next two Dwyane Wade on Wednesday, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if he goes back to Rondo or Carter-Williams in the near future.