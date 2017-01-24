Bulls' Jerian Grant: Expected to move into starting five
Grant worked with the starting group at shootaround and is expected to move into the lineup Tuesday against Orlando, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Michael Carter-Williams has struggled over the last three games, shooting a combined 6-of-18 from the floor and dishing out just five total assists. With the Bulls looking for a spark, it looks as though coach Fred Hoiberg will give Jerian Grant a look at point guard, despite the fact that the second-year Notre Dame product was a DNP-CD in Saturday's win over the Kings. Grant's value will likely see a mild boost Tuesday, though Carter-Williams' minutes load is unlikely to be drastically reduced, as he's averaging only 23.7 minutes in the month of January.
