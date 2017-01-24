Grant worked with the starting group at shootaround and is expected to move into the lineup Tuesday against Orlando, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Michael Carter-Williams has struggled over the last three games, shooting a combined 6-of-18 from the floor and dishing out just five total assists. With the Bulls looking for a spark, it looks as though coach Fred Hoiberg will give Jerian Grant a look at point guard, despite the fact that the second-year Notre Dame product was a DNP-CD in Saturday's win over the Kings. Grant's value will likely see a mild boost Tuesday, though Carter-Williams' minutes load is unlikely to be drastically reduced, as he's averaging only 23.7 minutes in the month of January.

