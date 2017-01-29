Grant is expected to start at point guard in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Nick Friedell of ESPNChicago.com reports.

Grant will be making his ninth start of the season, but he hasn't done much when called upon. He has single-digit scoring totals in each of his past three outings, averaging just 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 turnovers per game over the past three outings. Grant is only worth using in deeper fantasy leagues and as a salary saver in DFS play.