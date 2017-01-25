Grant started at point guard and scored seven points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while grabbing three rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 100-92 win over the Magic.

Grant started the year with a six game stretch during which he averaged 23.3 minutes, 9.3 points, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 threes before receiving a few DNP-CDs. After Michael Carter-Williams struggled for a few games, Grant got the start and Carter-Williams got a DNP-CD of his own. Rajon Rondo was the backup and the only other point guard to see the floor, but Grant and Rondo combined for only 35 minutes. This situation does not seem to have settled yet, and more tinkering seems highly likely in the future.