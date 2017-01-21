Grant finished with 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), an assist and a steal in 10 minutes during a 102-93 loss to Atlanta on Friday.

Grant was one of the lone bright spots for Chicago in an embarassing loss. Although Chicago faced a 37 point deficit going into the fourth quarter, they managed to mount a mini comeback in the final frame, mostly due to Jerian Grant playing well in garbage time. Although Grant played the entirety of his minutes against the Hawks' end-of-bench unit, he looked a step ahead of opposing prospects Malcolm Delaney and Taurean Prince. Still, until Grant shows he can be as effective against better competition, his fantasy value is negligible.

