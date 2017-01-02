Grant will serve as the primary backup to starting point guard Michael Carter-Williams during Monday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rajon Rondo remains in coach Fred Hoiberg's doghouse, and for the second straight game, it looks like he'll be excluded from the rotation. Given that the Bulls don't have much of a long-term commitment to Rondo, it's likely that the team will explore trading away the veteran, which would likely lock into the No. 2 role the rest of the way. Look for Grant to see around 15-to-20 minutes as the primary backup at point guard, but he'll struggle to bring value in fantasy leagues. He played 18 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Bucks, producing five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist.