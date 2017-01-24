Grant worked with the starting group at shootaround and is set to move into the lineup Tuesday against the Magic, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Michael Carter-Williams has struggled over the last three games, shooting a combined 6-of-18 from the floor and dishing out just five total assists. With the Bulls looking for a spark, it looks as though coach Fred Hoiberg will give Grant a look at point guard, despite the fact that the second-year player failed to see any run in Saturday's win over the Kings. Grant's value will likely see a mild boost Tuesday, while Carter-Williams could be at risk of falling out of the rotation entirely if Hoiberg opts to use Rajon Rondo as Grant's main backup.