Grant worked with the starting group at shootaround and is set to move into the lineup Tuesday against the Magic, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Michael Carter-Williams has struggled over the last three games, shooting a combined 6-of-18 from the floor and dishing out just five total assists. With the Bulls looking for a spark, it looks as though coach Fred Hoiberg will give Grant a look at point guard, despite the fact that the second-year player failed to see any run in Saturday's win over the Kings. Grant's value will likely see a mild boost Tuesday, while Carter-Williams could be at risk of falling out of the rotation entirely if Hoiberg opts to use Rajon Rondo as Grant's main backup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola