Grant will start at point guard in Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics, K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Tribune reports.

With Rajon Rondo out indefinitely with a fractured thumb, Grant will get the start at point guard. Grant performed admirably as a starter late in the season in Rondo's place and managed to record a double-double of 17 points and 11 assists over 30 minutes in his most recent start. Look for Grant to play around 30 minutes in Friday's contest and serve as a cheap DFS play with high upside. Michael Carter-Williams will serve as Grant's primary backup, but look for Jimmy Butler to potentially also take on floor-leading duties.