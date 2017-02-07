Grant provided 13 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes in Monday's 112-107 win over the Kings.

Grant was the ideal complementary piece Monday, making the most of his limited shot attempts while also putting in solid work in the areas of rebounds and assists. While Dwyane Wade and Michael Carter-Williams did a lot of the heavy lifting offensively, Grant parlayed his start into his second double-digit scoring effort over the last three games. If Jimmy Butler (heel) is sidelined once again for Chicago's tilt against the Warriors on Wednesday night, the second-year pro could see another start shooting guard while Wade remains in Butler's small forward spot.