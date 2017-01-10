Grant will start at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bulls are playing without Dwyane Wade (rest) and Jimmy Butler (illness), so they'll go with Grant, Michael Carter-Williams and Doug McDermott at the top three spots. Grant has served as Michael Carter-Williams' backup at point guard in recent games, but his promotion to the starting five should afford him the opportunity to see extended minutes Tuesday. That said, coach Fred Hoiberg did mention Rajon Rondo would operate as the Bulls' sixth man Tuesday, which could cut into the added playing time for Grant.