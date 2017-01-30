Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Bounces back from poor showing Sunday

Butler scored 28 points (8-18 FG, 12-15 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 39 minutes of run during a 121-108 win over the 76ers on Sunday.

Just two days after playing extremely poorly in a bench performance, Butler more closely resembled his usual self as he led the team in scoring while finishing second in rebounds and assists. Chicago's overall level of play improved amid the off-the-court troubles they have endured, and the franchise will continue to go as Butler goes. Friday's dud aside, he has averaged 27.8 points and 2.5 steals with 50 percent shooting over his previous four outings.