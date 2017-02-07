Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Considered questionable for Wednesday's game

Butler (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Chuck Swirksy of Bulls.com reports.

Butler is at risk of missing his third straight game with a right heel contusion. His status will be clearer following Wednesday morning's shootaround and as game time approaches, but if he is able to play, he becomes an immediate factor in DFS formats. Taking every game Butler has suited up for this season into consideration, he has only played less than 30 minutes four times, so if he suits up it is more than likely that he will play extensive minutes. If Butler sits out Wednesday's game, look for Dwayne Wade to shift over to small forward while Jerian Grant joins Michael Carter-Williams in the backcourt, with Taj Gibson and Robin Lopez rounding out the starting lineup.