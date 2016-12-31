Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Continues success from free-throw line Friday

Butler put up 25 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 38 minutes in a 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

Coach Fred Hoiberg made significant changes to his lineup in the second half after the Bulls trailed by 12 points at the break, but Butler remained the fulcrum piece in the team's attack. After a brief lull in his free-throw production, Butler is excelling at drawing contact and getting to the charity stripe once again, which was a key to his success earlier in the season. Butler has attempted at least 11 free throws in three straight games, going a collective 29-of-34.