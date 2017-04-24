Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Erupts for 33 in Game 4 loss

Butler scored 33 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 19-23 FT) while adding nine assists, five rebounds and a steal in 46 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 Game 4 loss to the Celtics.

It was an absolutely heroic effort by Butler, but he got almost no help from his teammates as no other Bull scored more than 13 on the night. He's now averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers through the first four games of the series.