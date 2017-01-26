Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Erupts for 40 points in loss
Butler turned in 40 points (13-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 40 minutes Wednesday during a 119-114 loss to Atlanta.
It looked like Butler might have his revenge after all. Following a thrashing by the Hawks on January 20th, Butler and the Bulls vowed to be better, and they came through on their word with a two-game win streak before facing off against the Hawks again on Wednesday. Butler played like he had the rematch circled on his calendar, posting up with fervor and careening into the paint for tough finishes. Despite the superhuman performance, the Bulls still lost and Butler will have to wait until April 1st for another crack at Atlanta. The sixth-year forward out of Marquette is averaging 25.9 points on 48.0/39.6/86.7 shooting splits in January.
