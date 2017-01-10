Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Exits Monday's game
Butler (illness) left Monday's game early against the Thunder after playing 29 minutes and providing one point (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, and two rebounds.
After a shaky 29 minutes, Butler's illness seemed to get the best of him. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Wizards. If he's unable to recover by then, Dwyane Wade, Doug McDermott, and Nikola Mirotic seem in line to get higher workloads.
More News
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Out for Tuesday's game against Washington•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Will play through illness Monday•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Remains game-time call Monday•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Game-time call Monday due to illness•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Leads big comeback with 42 points in Saturday's OT win•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Has monster game in win vs. Charlotte•