Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Exits Monday's game

Butler (illness) left Monday's game early against the Thunder after playing 29 minutes and providing one point (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, and two rebounds.

After a shaky 29 minutes, Butler's illness seemed to get the best of him. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Wizards. If he's unable to recover by then, Dwyane Wade, Doug McDermott, and Nikola Mirotic seem in line to get higher workloads.