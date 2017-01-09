Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Game-time call Monday due to illness

Butler is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time call for Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Butler was absent from shootaround Monday morning, but the team is hoping he'll be able to rest up during the afternoon and take the court with the Bulls in pursuit of their fourth straight win. The 27-year-old is coming off a monster performance Saturday against the Raptors, when he scored 42 points to go with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 44 minutes. If the probable All-Star is unable to play, Dwyane Wade would take on a larger role, with Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine (ankle) also likely to see increased minutes.