Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Game-time call Monday

Butler is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Kings, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

Butler is still nursing a bruised right heel, and he was limited at Monday morning's shootaround. Still, the Bulls will wait to see how he feels later in the day, with a more-definitive update expected after pregame warmups.

