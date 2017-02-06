Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Game-time call Monday
Butler is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Kings, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.
Butler is still nursing a bruised right heel, and he was limited at Monday morning's shootaround. Still, the Bulls will wait to see how he feels later in the day, with a more-definitive update expected after pregame warmups.
