Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Gets MRI, considered day-today
Butler (heel) is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI to examine his bruised heel, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Butler was a late scratch from Friday's matchup against the Rockets, though his injury doesn't appear overly serious given the day-to-day designation. His next opportunity to play comes Monday against the Kings. If he misses time, Doug McDermott and Paul Zipser will likely see extended run at small forward.
