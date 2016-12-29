Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Goes off for 40, hits buzzer-beater vs. Nets

Butler went for 40 points (14-29 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals across 38 minutes during a 101-99 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

Butler had to be helped off the court midway through the fourth quarter after he landed on Randy Foye's foot, but returned to the court and scored nine points over the final two and a half minutes of the game and hit a buzzer-beater to lift the team past the Nets. The 40 points matched a season high for Butler. The huge game comes after he had not reached 20 points in the previous two games. Over those two games, he had shot just 11-of-31 from the field, but he broke out of that slump Wednesday. Butler will look to stay hot Friday against the Pacers.