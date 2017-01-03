Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Has monster game in win vs. Charlotte

Butler recorded 52 points (15-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 21-22 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes during a 118-111 win over the Hornets on Monday.

Butler was one point shy of his career high as he went off for 52 on just 24 shots. He got to the free throw line a season-high 22 times and also matched his a season-high with 12 boards. Butler is not messing around over the last four games, with averages of 35.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game in that stretch.