Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Hopeful to play Friday vs. Suns

Butler (heel) remains hopeful of playing Friday against the Suns, but will go through pregame warmups before a decision is made on his status, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Despite practicing Thursday, Butler still clearly isn't 100 percent recovered from the bruised right heel, which has kept him sidelined for the last three contests. Butler did note Friday that he feels better compared to a few days earlier, but there's still a chance that the Bulls prioritize the swingman's long-term health and hold him out Friday to grant him further time off to recover. The Bulls have already indicated that Dwyane Wade (illness) would return from a one-game absence, so the team should at least have one of their key scoring options in the fold after the team struggled to generate offense in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Warriors. The starting backcourt of Michael Carter-Williams, Jerian Grant and Paul Zipser combined to produce 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field Wednesday. Butler's potential return Friday would have the most negative consequences for Carter-Williams, who has rejoined the rotation to average 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30.3 minutes per game over the last three contests.