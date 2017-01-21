Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Just eight field-goal attempts in loss

Butler scored 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) along with three assists and a steal in 29 minutes during a 102-93 loss to Atlanta on Friday.

Butler played seven fewer minutes than his 36.6 season average, attempted about half of his 16.6 FGA season average, and took nearly five less free throws than his astronomical 9.6 FTA season average. It was a strangely conservative night for Butler, but an efficient one nonetheless. Still, the Bulls are much better when Butler is in full-attack mode, and Butler is better when he's contributing more than just shooting. He failed to grab a rebound for the first time all season, turned the ball over four times to just three assists, and was a minus-22 during his time on the floor, shocking for a consistently productive player.