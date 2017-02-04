Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Late scratch Friday vs. Rockets

Butler has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Rockets due to a right heel contusion, Chuck Swirsky of Bulls.com reports.

The Bulls did not list Butler on the injury report heading into Friday's matchup, so this late scratch is relatively surprising. It is unclear if he sustained the injury in Wednesday's win over the Thunder or in a subsequent practice. He only played 30 minutes in the matchup, but it was a blow out. In his absence, Doug McDermott and Paul Zipster figure to take on a majority of Butler's minutes at small forward, while Dwyane Wade could be forced to take on a heavier workload offensively. Butler's next chance to return to action will be Monday against the Kings.