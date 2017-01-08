Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Leads big comeback with 42 points in Saturday's OT win
Butler scored a game-high 42 points (10-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 18-20 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 44 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 overtime win over the Raptors.
He's now scored 20 or more points in six straight games and 40 or more in three of those six, averaging 34.2 points, 8.7 boards, 5.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 threes over that stretch. The Bulls are now back over .500 thanks to a three-game winning streak led by Butler, but that hasn't stopped trade rumors from gathering around him. It would likely take a huge offer to pry Butler out of Chicago, however.
