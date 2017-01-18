Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Nearly triple-doubles in loss to Mavericks

Butler produced 24 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes during a 99-98 loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Butler set a new season high with 12 dimes and fell just one rebound shy of his first triple-double of the season. Since returning from a two-game absence due to an illness, Butler is returning strong and balanced value, with averages of 22.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game over the last three outings. He'll get a few days off before looking to continue his great season against the Hawks on Friday.