Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Pain lingers in heel, uncertain for Sunday

Butler (heel) was able to play Friday against the Suns, finishing with 20 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT) with six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes. However, after the game he was noncommittal about his availability for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to lingering pain in his right heel, ESPNChicago.com's Nick Friedell reports.

Butler originally hurt himself in the game Feb. 1 against the Thunder, and he has been trying to fight through injury since. He also nicked his right knee in a collision with Phoenix's Eric Bledsoe on Friday, although he said he was not concerned with that ailment.