Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Plays Friday, but uncertain for Sunday

Butler (heel) played 30 minutes in Friday's 115-97 loss to the Suns, finishing with 20 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals. However, he admitted he was still experiencing pain in his right heel after the game and was noncommittal about his availability for Sunday's tilt with the Timberwolves, ESPN.com's Nick Friedell reports.

Butler has been dogged by the bruised right heel since the Bulls' Feb. 1 win over the Thunder, with the injury preventing him from playing in the team's subsequent three games before he returned to action Friday. While Butler started and didn't see much of a downgrade in playing time compared to normal, he was clearly hobbled by the injury and may need some more time off to recover. He also nicked his right knee in a collision with the Suns' Eric Bledsoe on Friday, although Butler said he wasn't concerned about that injury.