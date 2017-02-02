Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Posts 28 in Wednesday's road victory
Butler finished with 28 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while posted five assists, four rebounds and three steals over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 128-100 win against the Thunder.
After his abysmal 1-for-13 shooting night on Jan. 27 in the tumultuous game against Miami, Butler has bounced back with a pair of 28-point performances while averaging 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.5 steals per outing. It appears all is well again in Chicago, and Butler remains one of the top fantasy options in the Windy City.
