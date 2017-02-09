Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Practices Thursday, questionable for Friday

Butler (heel) went through a full practice Thursday and is trending towards being available to play in Friday's game against the Suns, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Butler has missed the last three games with a bruised right heel, but it appears he's finally trending towards returning to action. He'll reportedly undergo further treatment on Thursday night and depending on how the heel responds, that will be the deciding factor on if Butler will be able to take the court. His availability for Thursday's practice definitely bodes well for his chances, but look for another update following Friday's morning shootaround.